Also available on the NBC app

Mama June Shannon's daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, opened up in an exclusive interview in the latest issue of People magazine, saying she fears for June's well-being. "If she keeps going down the path that she’s obviously going, I feel like we’re going to get that call that she’s no longer alive if she doesn’t stop what she’s doing," Pumpkin told the publication.

Appearing: