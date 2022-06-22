Main Content

Mama June's Daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Welcomes Twins

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is a mom of four! The "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star welcomed twins in May and is debuting them for the first time. Pumpkin, her husband Josh, their 4-year-old daughter, Ella, almost 1-year-old son, Bentley, and Pumpkin's younger sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, sat alongside the twins in their first family photo obtained by Page Six. The 22-year-old's new additions are a boy and a girl, and according to E!, the couple named the pair Sylus and Stella.

Tags: pumpkin, Lauryn Shannon, Mama June, Honey Boo Boo
