Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon has welcomed her second child! The “Mama June: Road to Redemption” star revealed on Wednesday that she and her husband Josh Efird, just welcomed baby number two. The reality TV star posted a series of photos of her little one from the hospital and introduced him to the world. “After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut,” she said. “Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces.” The couple are already the proud parents of three-year-old, Ella. “Well we got our perfect pair to complete our little family,” Pumpkin shared online.

