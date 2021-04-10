Also available on the nbc app

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is ready to be a mom of two! Mama June’s older daughter is pregnant with her second child. The reality star shared the news with People on Friday, revealing that she and husband Josh Efird are happy but a little nervous to welcome another addition to their family. Pumpkin explained that she and Josh were shocked to learn that they were expecting again because they’d been trying for some time without results.

Appearing: