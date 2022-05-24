Main Content

Mama June Supports Honey Boo Boo's Relationship With An Older Man: 'What Is It An Issue For?'

"Mama" June Shannon joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to discuss her show "Mama June: Road To Redemption." June also spoke about daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's relationship with an older man, saying, "Alana is not the five or six-year-old girl that everybody fell in love with. She's fixing to be 17 in a couple months... Ya'll didn't have a problem with her wearing makeup or nails or hair, anything like that ten years ago, but now that she's old enough to do all that, what is it an issue for?" "Mama June: Road To Redemption" airs Fridays on WEtv.

