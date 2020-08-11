Also available on the nbc app

Mama June says she’s six months sober. The reality star took to Instagram to say that she and Geno Doak are celebrating a milestone in sobriety, showing off a blinged out six month chip. “I love The blinged out six months chip that is something I’m very proud of as me and @doakgeno are over six months clean now,” the caption reads in part. The update comes after a tumultuous time for June. Her struggles with substance abuse have been shown on her reality show, “Mama June: Family Crisis.”

