Mama June is trying to make things right. The reality star tells Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover all about her recovery journey as she approaches 14 months clean and sober. Mama June recalls her decades-long history with substance abuse and reveals that it was her boyfriend Geno who suggested they go to treatment after hitting rock bottom. The 41-year-old says she only had $1.75 to her name when she entered treatment and that she spent $900K the last year of her addiction. She also updates Kit on her relationship with her daughters and admits it’s still strained but “a work in progress” and she hopes they give her a second chance. "Mama June: Road to Redemption" premieres Friday, March 19 at 9pm ET/PT on WeTV.

