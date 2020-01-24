Also available on the NBC app

Troubled reality star June Shannon, otherwise known as Mama June, returned to Instagram for the first time in months to share a personal yet cryptic message for her estranged daughters, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, Jessica "Chubs" Shannon and Anna "Chickadee" Shannon. She posted a selfie and wrote, "Well decided to get back at it I'm not saying I'm perfect as everyday is a strugglr [sic] n some days i just want to disappear n even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its veen very hard on all of us [sic]." June's rare public statement comes three months after she pled not guilty to drug possession charges in October 2019.

