Mama June is back! In an Access Hollywood exclusive clip of "Mama June: Road to Redemption," the reality TV star opens up about sobriety and how things have changed between her and boyfriend Geno. June Shannon also admits that she "larger, sweeter than ever" after revealing she's gained sixty pounds. "Mama June: Road to Redemption" is set to premiere Friday, March 19 at 9 PM ET/PT on WE tv.

