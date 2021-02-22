Also available on the nbc app

June Shannon is looking for a second chance with her family. In a sneak peek of WE tv's "Mama June: Road to Redemption," the 41-year-old reality star hopes to repair the strained relationships with her daughters as she celebrates one year of sobriety following her 2019 arrest for drug possession and subsequent stint in rehab. "Everybody deserves a second chance," she says in the trailer, adding, "I want to say I'm sorry, but I need to show that I'm sorry."

