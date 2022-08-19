Paris Jackson & Prince Jackson Join Forces For Sweet Sibling Red Carpet Moment At Charity Gala
CLIP 08/20/22
"Mama" June Shannon came out victorious in a legal battle against her former friend. The "Mama June: Road To Redemption" star appeared on A&E's "Court Night Live" on Wednesday as the plaintiff in a dispute against Adam Barta. She claimed she worked with him on and gave him advice for his upcoming TV project "The Dish" for several months, but alleged she wasn't adequately paid or given proper credit.