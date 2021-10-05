Main Content

Mallory Weggemann Wants To Have Kids After Winning Gold At The Tokyo Paralympics

Mallory Weggemann, who won three medals at the Tokyo Paralympics in swimming, joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Access Daily to discuss what’s next for her journey. In her new book about her life story, Mallory also revealed that she and husband Jay Snyder want to start growing their family after they initially delayed their plans due to the Tokyo Paralympics, “Hopefully I’ll be racing in Paris as a mama.” Mallory’s book “Limitless” is available now.

