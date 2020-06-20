Also available on the nbc app

Malala Yousafzai just added another impressive accomplishment to her resume. The youngest-ever Nobel Prize recipient completed her studies at Oxford University and told social media followers the surprisingly relatable way she's going to celebrate – Netflix, reading and sleep! The 22-year-old activist shared a pair of cute grad party photos on Instagram, one with her loved ones smiling alongside a festive cake, which they apparently did more than just eat! Another snap showed Malala covered in colorful decorations and what looked pretty unmistakably like frosting.

