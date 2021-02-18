Also available on the nbc app

Maksim Chmerkovskiy couldn't be happier to have hit the dance floor in a whole new way! The "Dancing with the Stars" pro tells Access Hollywood about his experience on "The Masked Dancer" and coming in second on the reality competition's first season. How did 4-year-old son Shai inspire his decision to participate? Did Maks' brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, and sister-in-law, Jenna Johnson, know he was on the show? And, the proud dad reveals whether he thinks he'll come back to "DWTS" and if he's up to join the judging panel!

