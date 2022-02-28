Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Plans Escape From Ukraine After Getting Arrested Amid Russia Invasion

CLIP02/28/22

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is giving his followers an update at what it's like to be trapped in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of his native country. The "Dancing with the Stars" pro took to Instagram on Monday to share he's making plans to escape after getting arrested."I'm going to try and make my way out. I'm going to start making my way towards the border. I have options. Just a little nervous but I think it's going to be alright. I know it's going to be okay," he shared.

NRS2022 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: maksim chmerkovskiy, news, Ukraine
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.