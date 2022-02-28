Maksim Chmerkovskiy is giving his followers an update at what it's like to be trapped in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of his native country. The "Dancing with the Stars" pro took to Instagram on Monday to share he's making plans to escape after getting arrested."I'm going to try and make my way out. I'm going to start making my way towards the border. I have options. Just a little nervous but I think it's going to be alright. I know it's going to be okay," he shared.

