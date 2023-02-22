Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson's baby boy just got some special visitors! The "Dancing with the Stars" pro dancer couple welcomed their first child, a son named Rome, six weeks ago. This week, they invited Val's brother Maksim, Maks' wife Peta Murgatroyd and their six-year-old son Shai to meet the newborn. Peta shared precious photos from their family visit and captioned them, "Meeting Baby Rome. One of the most special nights for our families. New life, new purpose and new joy! It’s been so sweet seeing the both of you parent this little angel. We love you all so much XO."

