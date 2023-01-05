Main Content

Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Adorably Ask Son Shai To Pause Growing Up In Birthday Posts

CLIP01/04/23

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's little boy is growing up so fast! The "Dancing with the Stars" alums' son Shai turned six on Wednesday, and his parents both marked his special day with touching Instagram tributes. "This day is one of my favorite days every single year. I love you beyond words! P.S. Please pause on the whole growing up thing for a moment," Maks wrote in part. In her post, Peta wrote, "My favorite sweet smart funny boy is 6. Slightly teared up this morning thinking about how the early years are over. I made Shai promise though that he won’t get any bigger than 6….I said I will still throw you birthday parties each year but you have to stay this way forever."

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: maksim chmerkovskiy, peta murgatroyd, Shai Chmerkovskiy, parenting, DWTS, dancing with the stars, Jenna Johnson, valentin chmerkovskiy
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.