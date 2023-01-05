Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's little boy is growing up so fast! The "Dancing with the Stars" alums' son Shai turned six on Wednesday, and his parents both marked his special day with touching Instagram tributes. "This day is one of my favorite days every single year. I love you beyond words! P.S. Please pause on the whole growing up thing for a moment," Maks wrote in part. In her post, Peta wrote, "My favorite sweet smart funny boy is 6. Slightly teared up this morning thinking about how the early years are over. I made Shai promise though that he won’t get any bigger than 6….I said I will still throw you birthday parties each year but you have to stay this way forever."

