Maksim Chmerkovskiy Admits He Feels 'Guilty' After Emotional Return Home From Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy opened up about his emotional return home from Ukraine, after documenting his experience of being in Kyiv when the war first broke out last week. The 42-year-old "Dancing with the Stars" alum shared his feelings with T.J. Holmes on Friday's episode of "Good Morning America," saying, "It's a bit surreal to be honest. This is a country, and the country is on fire, so it was very difficult to process for me." Maks also said he feels "guilty" and "shame" for getting out.

