Maksim Chmerkovskiy opened up about his emotional return home from Ukraine, after documenting his experience of being in Kyiv when the war first broke out last week. The 42-year-old "Dancing with the Stars" alum shared his feelings with T.J. Holmes on Friday's episode of "Good Morning America," saying, "It's a bit surreal to be honest. This is a country, and the country is on fire, so it was very difficult to process for me." Maks also said he feels "guilty" and "shame" for getting out.

