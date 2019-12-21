'Making A Murderer's' Brendan Dassey Denied Pardon

Also available on the NBC app

Brendan Dassey will remain incarcerated. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers rejected Dassey's pardon request on Dec. 20, two months after the inmate's attorneys asked for clemency in his case. The governor's office and the pardon advisory board reportedly stated in a letter to Dassey and his legal team that he does not meet eligibility r equirements for a pardon. Dassey's attorneys responded to the decision in a statement, telling supporters on his behalf that he has "not given up hope." In 2007, Dassey and his uncle Steven Avery were convicted of first-degree murder in the 2005 killing of Teresa Halbach. Dassey had originally given detectives a confession, which his legal team claims was coerced. Both he and Avery continue to maintain their innocence.

