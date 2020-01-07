Also available on the NBC app

Maisie Williams is going from the Seven Kingdoms to the world of superheroes! A new trailer for the "Game of Thrones" alum's long-awaited X-Men spinoff film, "The New Mutants," dropped on Jan. 6, showing the 22-year-old in character as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane. While the film will be Maisie's first since the "Game of Thrones" finale, it was actually filmed back in 2017 while she was still working on the HBO show.

Appearing: