Maisie Williams, Alice Braga and Blu Hunt chatted with Access Hollywood about their new film "The New Mutants," which hits theaters on August 28. Maisie got candid about why she felt a bit uncomfortable undergoing a physical transformation for her new role. The actress also shared how starring in "Game of Thrones" prepared her for joining the "X-Men" franchise. Plus, Maisie gushed over her boyfriend Reuben Selby’s fierce sense of style!

Tags: Access, Access hollywood, Celebrity news, entertainment news, Maisie Williams, 2020 news, movies, Game of Thrones, game of thrones news, celeb interviews
Clips

