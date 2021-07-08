Main Content

Magic Johnson Brings Samuel L. Jackson, LL Cool J & More Stars On Epic Italian Yacht Vacation

CLIP07/07/21
Magic Johnson knows how to live it up! The basketball legend embarked on an extravagant summer vacation through Italy this past week and brought some of his famous friends along for the trip of a lifetime. LL Cool J, Samuel L. Jackson, Rodney and Holly Robinson Peete, Vanessa Bell Calloway and more joined Magic and his wife Cookie on a massive, lavish yacht, which TMZ reports costs $1.1 million a week.

Clips

