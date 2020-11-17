Also available on the nbc app

Madonna’s talent clearly is being passed onto her children! The proud popstar mom showed off a video on Instagram of her 14-year-old daughter Mercy and 15-year-old son David busting a move and dancing to a major beat and captioned the video, “It’s a vibe.” And Madonna didn’t stop there – she also shared a video of her daughter, Estere, 8, singing a poem and playing guitar. Talk about a super talented bunch!

