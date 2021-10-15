Main Content

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Calls Her A 'Control Freak' & 'The Hardest Worker' She's Ever Seen

Lourdes Leon is ready to take the spotlight all by herself. Madonna's eldest child opened up to Interview magazine about forging her own path after growing up under the wing of one of the most recognizable people in the world. The 24-year-old revealed that the Material Girl is a "control freak" she needed to be "completely independent from" financially after graduating high school, adding that she's "probably the hardest worker I've ever seen."

Tags: Madonna, Lourdes Leon, madonna daughter, madonna lourdes, Celebrity Kids
