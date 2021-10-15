Lourdes Leon is ready to take the spotlight all by herself. Madonna's eldest child opened up to Interview magazine about forging her own path after growing up under the wing of one of the most recognizable people in the world. The 24-year-old revealed that the Material Girl is a "control freak" she needed to be "completely independent from" financially after graduating high school, adding that she's "probably the hardest worker I've ever seen."

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight