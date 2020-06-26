Also available on the NBC app

Cherish the joy! Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon appeared to channel her famous mom as she rolled around in the sand while posing for Miaou's 2020 summer campaign. The 23-year-old model looked stunning in a matching crop top and skirt set from the brand as her long hair flowed in the breeze. The photo shoot was reminiscent of Madonna's 1989 "Cherish" music video, which captured the then-31-year-old pop star frolicking on the beach and in the surf wearing a black mini dress.

