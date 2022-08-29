Madonna busted out all the stops for her twins’ epic 10th birthday! On Sunday, the 64-year-old singer shared photos from Stella and Estere’s big milestone celebration with friends and family, which included everyone dressed up for the wig party. “Wiggin Out,” she captioned a fun video highlighting the event. The “Material Girl” also shared more photos on her Instagram Story, which included an epic family photo of Estere, Stella and their 16-year-old siblings Mercy James and David Banda.

