Madonna is expressing herself! In a new TikTok video, the 64-year-old sent social media ablaze when she appeared to insinuate that she was coming out as gay. On Sunday, Madonna shared the moment she holds up a pair of hot pink underwear and captioned the clip: "If I miss, I'm gay." As she tossed the lingerie towards a trash can, she misses and shrugs at the camera as she spins away.

