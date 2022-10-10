Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Madonna Seems To Come Out As Gay In New TikTok Video: 'If I Miss, I'm Gay!'

CLIP10/10/22

Madonna is expressing herself! In a new TikTok video, the 64-year-old sent social media ablaze when she appeared to insinuate that she was coming out as gay. On Sunday, Madonna shared the moment she holds up a pair of hot pink underwear and captioned the clip: "If I miss, I'm gay." As she tossed the lingerie towards a trash can, she misses and shrugs at the camera as she spins away.

NRS2022 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Madonna, tiktok, underwear
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.