Madonna Offers Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Her Lavish NYC Apartment

Madonna might be a material girl, but she's willing to give up some space for the royals! The 61-year-old took to Instagram to offer up her Central Park apartment to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry if they want to sublet it. The caption reads, "Do Meghan and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West?" The "Papa Don't Preach" singer's offer comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been residing in Canada and plan to split their time between the UK and North America, as well as step down as senior royals.

