Madonna is kissing another famous woman. The 64-year-old singer locked lips with rapper Tokischa in the sexy new music video for a remix of her 2005 hit song “Hung Up.” The 26-year-old added her Spanish rapping skills to Madonna’s classic song. In the video, the Grammy winner and the Dominican Republic rapper are seen dancing on each other and kissing. “Hung Up on Tokischa” is Madonna’s latest single off her “Finally Enough Love” album, which remixes her 50 tracks that have topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

