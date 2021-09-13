Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Madonna Leaves Jaws On The Floor In Surprise MTV VMAs Appearance

CLIP09/12/21
Also available on the nbc app

There's only one Material Girl! Madonna brought the MTV VMAs crowd to its feet and left jaws on the floor with her eye-popping surprise appearance at Sunday's show. Madge kicked off the night with an ode to her decades-long connection to the music network, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The icon strutted onstage in a trench coat before putting her mile-long legs on display in a black leather ensemble.

Appearing:
Tags: Madonna, mtv, VMAs, mtv vmas, Video Music Awards, madonna vmas
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.