There's only one Material Girl! Madonna brought the MTV VMAs crowd to its feet and left jaws on the floor with her eye-popping surprise appearance at Sunday's show. Madge kicked off the night with an ode to her decades-long connection to the music network, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The icon strutted onstage in a trench coat before putting her mile-long legs on display in a black leather ensemble.

