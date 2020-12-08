Also available on the nbc app

Madonna just checked something big off her bucket list! The "God Control" songstress got her first-ever tattoo this week. The design, which was done by artist East Iz at Hollywood’s Shamrock Social Club, was a meaningful one; she got the first initials of her six kids – Lourdes, Rocco, David, Marcy, Stella and Estere – inked on the inside of her wrist. "Inked for The Very First Time #family,” she captioned her post.

