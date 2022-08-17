Madonna is 64 and she's giving out passionate kisses galore! The "Material Girl" songstress celebrated her 64th birthday in Italy with some friends and sultry kisses seen in a video that she posted to her Instagram on Tuesday. Madonna captioned the celebratory video, writing in part: "Birthday kisses with my side b*****s….." As for her birthday suit, the Queen of Pop rocked a beautiful blue and white patterned maxi dress, with her long platinum blonde hair in beach waves.

