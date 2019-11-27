Madonna Cancels Multiple Madame X Shows On Doctor's Orders Amid 'Overwhelming' Pain

Also available on the NBC app

Madonna is being forced to take a break amid health struggles. The music icon revealed on Nov. 27 that she had to scrap three scheduled tour dates in Boston on doctor's orders. "Please forgive this unexpected turn of events," she wrote in an online press release, explaining that performing brings her "so much joy" and having to step back "is a kind of punishment for her." Sadly, the singer explained that she's suffering such "overwhelming" pain that she had no choice but to follow medical advice and prioritize rest.

Appearing: