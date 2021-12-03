Prince Harry Teams Up With Chloe Kim To Discuss Importance Of Mental Fitness
Don't mess with the Material Girl. 50 Cent has apologized after Madonna called him out for making fun of a recent photo shoot in which she posed in lingerie. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the rapper took a shot at Madge's racy snaps and she responded with a dunk of her own. "I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. … You're just jealous you won't look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age," the 63-year-old wrote.