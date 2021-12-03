Also available on the nbc app

Don't mess with the Material Girl. 50 Cent has apologized after Madonna called him out for making fun of a recent photo shoot in which she posed in lingerie. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the rapper took a shot at Madge's racy snaps and she responded with a dunk of her own. "I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. … You're just jealous you won't look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age," the 63-year-old wrote.

