Madonna is addressing the claims made by fans over her appearance. The "Material Girl" singer tweeted a photo of herself on Monday relaxing in a chair. "Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol," she captioned the image. Although she did not specify what kind of surgery she allegedly had, the update comes after she received a lot of recent claims that she had plastic surgery after some fans say she looked unrecognizable at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

