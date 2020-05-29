Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Slam 'Selling Sunset's' Christine Quinn For 'Sh***y' Comments
CLIP 12/09/20
Madison Prewett is single and not ready to mingle! Madison confessed to Elite Daily that she is just focusing on herself right now after her very dramatic relationship with Peter Weber on his season of "The Bachelor." "I really haven’t even considered dates or anything like that. Anybody who's asked, I've just been like, 'Look, I’m just focusing on myself right now,'" she said.