Madison Beer hit the red carpet the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress and opened up about what makes her relationship with Nick Austin special. "I like that we've kept our relationship offline, it's been really helpful for us," she told Access Hollywood. The 22-year-old singer also revealed what she thinks of people saying she looks like Megan Fox.

