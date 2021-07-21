Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes chatted with Access Hollywood about Season 2 of "Outer Banks," which debuts on Netflix July 30. The pair both promised that the teen series will deliver more adventure and drama and explained why viewers' heart rates will spike while watching. Madelyn and Chase, who are a couple both on and off the screen, also teased how their characters' romance will evolve in the new episodes. Plus, the lovebirds revealed the moment they fell in love and shared their surprising first impressions of one another.

