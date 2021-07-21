Main Content

Madelyn Cline Says Her First Impression Of Boyfriend Chase Stokes Wasn't Great: He Was 'Kinda Bratty'

CLIP07/21/21

Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes chatted with Access Hollywood about Season 2 of "Outer Banks," which debuts on Netflix July 30. The pair both promised that the teen series will deliver more adventure and drama and explained why viewers' heart rates will spike while watching. Madelyn and Chase, who are a couple both on and off the screen, also teased how their characters' romance will evolve in the new episodes. Plus, the lovebirds revealed the moment they fell in love and shared their surprising first impressions of one another.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.