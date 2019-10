Also available on the NBC app

Madelaine Petsch performed "You'll Never Walk Alone" on "Riverdale," at the funeral of Midge, and the actress talks with Access about taking on the classic. Plus, following Cheryl Blossom writing an editorial against Sheriff Keller -- at the suggestion of Hermione Lodge -- will we see more Cheyrl/Lodge interactions? "Riverdale" airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Appearing: