Jennifer Lopez Gushes About 'Marry Me' Co-Stars Maluma And Owen Wilson: 'I Got Real Lucky'
CLIP 02/09/22
Maddie Ziegler and Kenzie Ziegler can do it all! The sisters tell Access Hollywood all about their new iHeartRadio podcast "Take 20" and why they wanted to give fans insight into a whole new side of themselves. Will they welcome any famous friends on air, including fellow "Dance Moms" alums or music superstar Sia? The influencers also share love for pal JoJo Siwa's history-making turn on "Dancing with the Stars."