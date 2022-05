Also available on the nbc app

Macy Gray joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Access Daily to talk about her appearance on the new singing competition show "American Song Contest," hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson. Macy had previously worked with Snoop Dogg on "Training Day" and said, "He's so sweet and he always gives these long, big hugs." You can watch Macy Gray on "American Song Contest" Monday nights on NBC.

