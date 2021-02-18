Also available on the nbc app

Mackenzie Ziegler has nothing but love and support for one of her longtime pals and former co-stars. The TikTok sensation tells Access Hollywood about coming in third on "The Masked Dancer" and shares what she loved most about her experience on the show. How did she react when judge Ashley Tisdale guessed her identity? The 16-year-old also reveals that she texted "The Masked Singer" alum JoJo Siwa right after JoJo came out, calling her fellow dancer "amazing" and "an inspiration" for living her truth. And, Kenzie shares how she convinced sister Maddie Ziegler to finally join TikTok! "The Masked Singer" returns March 10 at 8/7c on Fox.

