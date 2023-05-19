Machine Gun Kelly is supporting his fiancée, Megan Fox in a rare night out together amid rumors of issues in their relationship. The pair were seen standing side by side in photos from the 2023 Sport Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in New York City on Thursday night. The "Transformers" star is one of this year's cover stars and stunned in a risky black floor length gown that was sheer on top. The couple hit the red carpet separately at the event but were spotted together once inside. The “Jennifer’s Body” actress sparked romance rumors with MGK in June 2020, and the pair confirmed their engagement in January 2022. The duo has reportedly had some ups and downs recently but seem to be dispelling the speculation that there is trouble in paradise by uniting for Megan's recent achievement.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight