Access Hollywood
Machine Gun Kelly Shares The Meaning Behind Megan Fox's Unique Engagement Ring

CLIP01/13/22
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are getting married, and the "Jennifer's Body" actress is rocking a unique engagement ring! The "DAYWALKER!" singer popped the question on January 11, 2022 with a two stone ring that features one pear shaped diamond and one pear shaped emerald. "I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul," he said of the ring.

Tags: Machine Gun Kelly, megan fox, engaged, Wedding, marriage, MGK, Colson Baker
