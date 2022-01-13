Also available on the nbc app

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are getting married, and the "Jennifer's Body" actress is rocking a unique engagement ring! The "DAYWALKER!" singer popped the question on January 11, 2022 with a two stone ring that features one pear shaped diamond and one pear shaped emerald. "I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul," he said of the ring.

