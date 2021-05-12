Also available on the nbc app

Machine Gun Kelly revealed that early on in his relationship with Megan Fox, he searched her home with a gun after some suspicious stuff went down in her new house. “She called me, she had locked herself in the bedroom, I don't know if this is too much for daytime TV but I came through,” he told Ellen DeGeneres. “I had a weapon to make sure everybody was safe, so I went to the house with this weapon.” When the outside doors were rattling, the pair suspected it was an intruder, but found out it was not actually what they thought. “At first I was looking for a culprit that we later found out didn’t exist,” he said.

