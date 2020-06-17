Also available on the NBC app

Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly already getting serious? The musician — whose real name is Colson Baker — has dropped the "L" word amid ongoing rumors of his newfound romance with the actress. The rapper took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his sunset sushi date with a brunette woman believed to be Megan. The pair can be seen sitting outdoors on a blanket surrounded by red and pink roses in the snap which he captioned, "In love."

