Machine Gun Kelly hit the red carpet at the Time100 Next Gala on Tuesday in NYC and rocked black latex pants, a see-through corset top and black latex sleeve gloves, plus his blonde locks up in a high bun. MGK took to his Instagram Story afterwards and joked about his "House of the Dragon" look that he was going for. "My house of dragons intro catch me on season 2," he wrote. MGK brought his fiancée, Megan Fox, as his date, who swapped out her signature jet black hair for a hot fiery-red color.

