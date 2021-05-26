Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Machine Gun Kelly Marks One-Year Anniversary Of Megan Fox Saying ‘I Love You’

CLIP05/26/21
Also available on the nbc app

Machine Gun Kelly is so in love with Megan Fox. The 31-year-old took to Twitter to celebrate the one-year anniversary of when Megan first told him she loves him writing, “She said ‘I love you’ one year ago today.” Megan and MGK are never shy to show off their love for each other – or some PDA. They were recently at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards where the “Jennifer’s Body” actress and her man tongue kissed on the red carpet!

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Machine Gun Kelly, megan fox, couples, relationships, MGK
S2021 E01 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.