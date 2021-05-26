Also available on the nbc app

Machine Gun Kelly is so in love with Megan Fox. The 31-year-old took to Twitter to celebrate the one-year anniversary of when Megan first told him she loves him writing, “She said ‘I love you’ one year ago today.” Megan and MGK are never shy to show off their love for each other – or some PDA. They were recently at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards where the “Jennifer’s Body” actress and her man tongue kissed on the red carpet!

