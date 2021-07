Also available on the nbc app

Machine Gun Kelly’s love for Megan Fox goes way back. The “Bloody Valentine” singer spoke out in a new interview with GQ, where it was revealed that when he was a teenager he got a “Transformers” tattoo on his arm and even had a poster hanging in his room of his now-girlfriend Megan Fox! “It was from her GQ shoot. So that’s some full-circle s**t,” he said.

