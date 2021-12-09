Marnie Schulenburg, 'As The World Turns' Star, Dies At 37 After Breast Cancer Battle
CLIP 05/19/22
Main Content
Machine Gun Kelly is getting radically vulnerable in an interview with Drew Barrymore. In a sneak peek of his conversation with the talk show host on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the "Papercuts" singer went deep, telling Drew that he's learning to be more open and admit when he's struggling. "I kind of am sick of smiling on days when I don't feel like smiling.… A lot of what I do is for other people and I haven't given myself the time to just accept that it’s okay to not be okay," he shared.