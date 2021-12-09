Also available on the nbc app

Machine Gun Kelly is getting radically vulnerable in an interview with Drew Barrymore. In a sneak peek of his conversation with the talk show host on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the "Papercuts" singer went deep, telling Drew that he's learning to be more open and admit when he's struggling. "I kind of am sick of smiling on days when I don't feel like smiling.… A lot of what I do is for other people and I haven't given myself the time to just accept that it’s okay to not be okay," he shared.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution